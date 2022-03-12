Evans, TCISD Create a Magical Cougar Culture Night For Athletes

From Texas City ISD Press Department

One day last month, La Marque Athletics Coordinator and head football coach Shone Evans was enjoying the sights of downtown Houston with his brother, fellow coach Anthony Evans, when he began to wonder how many of his student-athletes had ever had the opportunity to be downtown. So they asked them. Only 40 percent of the students had actually seen the skyline.

Besides teaching the game of football, the La Marque coaches are trying to teach them about the game of life. They are reinforcing the importance of making good decisions now so they have more options later. “My staff and I decided that it is not enough to tell kids to do better. We must show them what is out there when you do better,” Evans said.

In keeping with that mindset, they created the Cougar Culture Night. Thanks to generous donations from a private donor, alumni, staff and community members, The La Marque High School Cougars football team got dressed up for dinner at Longhorn Steakhouse followed by the popular musical Hamilton at the Hobby Center. The 50 young men had never seen a professional musical and most had never been to a steak restaurant. The coaches did a great job preparing them for the Cougar Culture Night teaching them to tie a necktie, teaching them about how to order a steak and teaching them proper theater etiquette.

Constable Derek Rose and Board Member Mike Matranga, both LMHS alumni, also worked with the young men on Tuesday on dressing their best. Fellow staff came through to make sure every student had what they needed to wear.