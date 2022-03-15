Local Kids at Houston Livestock Show
Our heifers kids rounded out their trip to the Houston Livestock Show today! Congratulations to these kids!
Best of luck to our wave 1 market hog kids as they checked in today and will be showing tomorrow and Monday.
Christina Bear – 10th in class with her Chi
Caroline Boysen – 4th in class with her ORB
Brooke Fonke – 2nd in class with her Gert
Peyton McCarty – 2nd in class with her Angus
Jaylee Rushing – 1st in class and Reserve Junior Division champion with her Brahman
Rylee Slaughter – 8th in class with her Red Angus
