The TCHS Varsity Tennis team placed in several categories in a round robin tennis tournament with Santa Fe and Pasadena Rayburn. Kohen Munson won 2nd Place in Boy’s Singles, Hope Walker and Peyton Lancon won 2nd Place in Girl’s Doubles, Dina Wyatt won 2nd Place in Girl’s Singles, and Miguel Jaramillo and Kolby Radzieski-Kane won 2nd Place in Boy’s Doubles. Congratulations!