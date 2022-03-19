For Foreman, Nothing Could Be Finer Than Signing With Carolina

By Brandon C. Williams

Editor, The Post Newspaper

Texas City native D’Onta Foreman is Carolina bound as the running back signed with the Panthers on Thursday. Terms of the one-year deal were not disclosed.

Foreman revived his career in a big way during the 2021 season, eventually becoming the featured back of the Tennessee Titans following an injury to All-Pro running back Derrick Henry. Foreman rushed for 566 yards and scored three touchdowns on 133 carries. He had three games of better than 100 yards as he helped the Titans capture the AFC South title. It was the culmination of a journey that saw the former University of Texas All-American return to the league after it was feared the Achilles injury he suffered as a rookie with the Texans in 2017 would derail his promising career.

After missing the entire 2019 season, Foreman returned to the NFL in 2020, appearing in six games with the Titans, where he rushed for 95 yards on 22 carries.

In an interview with Jim Wyatt of Titans Online, Foreman spoke on how he was grateful to the franchise for giving him a chance to prove himself.

“I don’t really want to say I proved it to myself – I always felt like that was in me already,” Foreman said. “I just had to prove it to everybody else. And I think I got the opportunity to do that thanks to the Titans, thanks to Coach (Mike) Vrabel and Jon (Robinson) and everybody for believing in me and trusting in me and giving me this opportunity and this platform to show what I’m able to do.

“I’m just so thankful and so grateful. Like I said before, God is good, and I want to continue to show people that I can play in this league. I can be a good running back, and I can go out there and ball.”

The Panthers signed Foreman as an insurance policy for star running back Christian McCaffrery, who has missed much of the past two seasons with an injury.