Area boys and girls swing toward goal of reaching regional golf meet

The week has spring training baseball, but the highlight is the District 24-6A girls’ golf tournament and the District 22-5A boys’ golf tournament. The final week of March also includes the usual dose of softball and baseball.

Sunday: The Astros begin the final stages of spring training with a visit to the Marlins beginning at 12:05pm. KBME 790 AM will have coverage starting with the pregame show at 11:30am.

Monday: District 24-6A will hold its girls’ golf championships at Galveston Country Club. The two-day meet will determine who advances to the Region III meet, which happens early next month.

One non-district high school baseball game is on the slate with St. Pius at Clear Falls beginning at 6:00pm.

The Rockets host the Spurs as the two teams continue the road toward the NBA Draft Lottery in May. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins coverage with the pregame show at 6:30pm, with gametime set for 7:00pm.

With Opening Day on the horizon, the Astros continue tuning up, this time with a road trip to the Cardinals at 12:05pm KBME 790 AM starts coverage with the pregame show at 11:30am.

Tuesday: The high school baseball schedule has Dickinson at Clear Brook, Clear Lake at Clear Creek, Brazoswood at Clear Springs, Friendswood at Santa Fe, Galveston Ball at Goose Creek Memorial, and Needville at La Marque at 6:00pm. Texas City at La Porte starts at 7:00pm.

Meanwhile, the high school softball schedule has La Marque at Sweeny at 5:00pm, followed by Clear Springs at Clear Brook, Brazoswood at Clear Falls, Galveston Ball at Friendswood, Santa Fe at Manvel and Texas City at Baytown Lee at 6:30pm. Dickinson at Clear Lake starts at 6:45pm.

The Astros get a spring training home game as they face off against the Nationals at 12:05pm, with KBME 790 AM starting coverage at 11:30am with the pregame show.