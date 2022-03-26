Take Part in a Birthday Parade For an American Hero

By Dorothy Meindok

The Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant

“​​Come Together.” It’s one of my favorite Beatles songs that plays every now and then on Houston’s radio waves like The Eagle, 106.9 FM. I sing it with heart because it’s a bit of a mantra when applied to veterans’ issues as a whole. Veteran leaders are working on that, so stay tuned. This week we have a celebration to attend to:

Join the veteran community in wishing Happy Birthday to one of our WWII veterans!

Happiest of Birthdays WARRIOR!

“WW2 Army Veteran Robert Martin lost his home to a fire last year. It was the third time he and his wife Cita lost everything and had to begin again, all while she was battling liver cancer. After a six-month stay in a hotel without their precious pets, one of which is Mr. Martin’s emotional support dog, they are now living happily in a new home,” reports Debra Marshall of Galveston County SERVE[1], that gem of a veteran’s organization bringing together diverse resources to hands-on meet the needs of veterans.

“March 30th marks his 98th birthday and since he will not leave the house anymore, I’d like to bring the party to him with a Birthday Car Parade,” continued Marshall. “Please join me in showing this Hero some love by helping him celebrate his special day. Birthday cards for Mr. Martin will be accepted at the parade.”

If you cannot make the parade, please visit Debra Marshall’s Facebook page at the link here: https://www.facebook.com/events/s/98th-birthday-car-parade-for-w/4996340303764285/ or look her up on FB, click her profile and look for the “Events” tab, then wish this American Hero a Happy Birthday! Be sure to say hello to his lovely wife and veteran family member, Cita while you’re at it.

In the FB search field, type “Debra Marshall, EXP Realty, Houston, Texas” – you’ll know you’ve got the right page when you see her Angelic, veteran daughter smile!

Have a beautiful weekend, get out and enjoy some sunshine!

Until next week,

Dorothy

Dorothy Meindok is the Veterans Consultant for The Post Newspaper. She served in the United States Navy and is currently a lawyer advocating for the rights of our nation’s veterans. Her column appears on Sundays.