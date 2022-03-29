Blowing The Whistle for Amtrak

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

It all started with Job Corps training, now Velida Breakfield is sitting in the conductor’s seat pulling the famous rope to send out the well-known whistle of a train. Growing up in a household of six children, Velida is the first and only member of her family to take on a career with the railroad.

She’s been with Amtrak for 33 years. Her first years she served as an LSN working in the bar serving passengers beverages, both those that are just for quenching thirst and those that are for adding some spirit to the consumer’s day.

“We would start by loading the train car with cans of pop and beer, then once the passengers boarded the train, we were serving drinks,” said Breakfield.

Joining Amtrak is a choice she made and has never looked back on. “It’s been my career and I love it!” she exclaimed.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Breakfield shared her career experiences with students at Upward Hope Academy in Galveston.

She enthusiastically encourages the students to hop on board, “If you come out of high school and you’ve got the will, you can just about climb the ladder at Amtrak. It’s up to you to go as far as you want to go,” Breakfield shared with the students.

“You won’t need anything other than a high school diploma, a willingness to work and you have to love people,” Breakfield told the students. With her smile and friendly spirit, Breakfield was a sure deal on being great at customer service.

Starting with the passenger railroad industry, she enjoyed her years serving drinks, then moved into the dinning car. “I had a lot of fun talking with the passengers on the train and being onboard,” said Breakfield.

Her next role with Amtrak was serving in the role made famous in motion pictures, particularly love stories. She worked as a train attendant assisting passengers as they boarded the train and again upon their disembarking.

Next stop was assistant to the train’s chef. Her years as an onboard staff meant she worked several days in a row on the train sleeping in crew’s quarters which she found to be part of the adventure.

Ms. Breakfield, after about 10 years in customer service roles, knew it was time to go for the brass ring and set her sight on becoming a full-fledged train engineer.

Training filled about six months of her time in her upward move. After training, she was part of the team of conductors as an assistant conductor. She moved up to full conductor, where she worked for three years.

Next stop was serving as the engineer, a position she has held for 22 years. “I love what I do and take a lot of pride in my work. It’s my job to get passengers from point A to point B safely and I take that very seriously,” said Breakfield.

Being an engineer has its perks. The pay Is considerably higher, and the number of hours she is allowed to work is regulated by the federal government. She is given a hotel room for her overnight lodgings, so she is fully rested for the next route on her schedule.

Omaha, NB is headquarters for Union Pacific and is also Breakfield’s hometown. Though she was exposed to the railroad trade in her childhood, she doesn’t feel that influenced her. “It was the chance to have a career with upward opportunities that attracted me to working for Amtrak,” she said.

Moving up in the company is an option she considers. It would mean more pay, yet she isn’t so sure she wants to go that route. “I’m just not ready to leave the seat I’m in. It feels good to get passengers to their destination. It’s always special when I step off the train and passengers notice that they had been riding on a train with a woman as the engineer,” said Breakfield.

Since working for Amtrak, Breakfield has crisscrossed the nation many times. However, she has never lived further West than her current home in Saginaw, TX. As an Amtrak employee, her first home station was in New York City. She has grown to love Texas and has no plans to relocate.