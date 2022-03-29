Books, Kids and Children

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

How many books were for sale at Galveston’s Friends of the Library book sale? That’s a question that no one could answer. Usually it’s an annual event, but of course that year we locked down due to a pandemic meant no book sale. Then there was a sale planned for October 2021, but a variant called came out. So, January 2022 was selected, and another variant came out.

Finally, after the book piles had grown so tall, and no one wanted to count them all, the sale happened.

Some guests traveled from as far away as Conroe to enjoy the book sale and festivities. “I home school, so as soon as I saw it on Facebook, I told my daughter, Maliyah we’re going to Galveston,” said Krsytal Koolman.

Along with used books for sale, the library celebrated its 150 years of operation with outdoor festival events.

If you found the ribbon-cutting or face-painting not to be your cup of tea or grew bored with stacks of books, there was the petting zoo on the back side of the library. Mr. Tortoise became the go-to foot stool for the kids (baby goats) then all the kids started hopping on his back. The children did not follow the kids’ example.