This year’s Bayou Bowl’s West team will be represented by players from Clear Creek, Clear Falls, Dickinson and Galveston Ball. The team will also be coached by former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, who will be assisting Galveston Ball head coach Sheldon Bennight and Deer Park head coach Austin Flynn and their respective staffs. The game will be held Rosenberg’s Traylor Stadium on June 11 beginning at 7:00pm.