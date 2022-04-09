Boots and BBQ is Back!!!

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The Women’s Auxiliary unit of Galveston County’s Salvation Army is ready to kick up their boots, light a fire and toss the meat on the grill for this year’s Boots and BBQ. The ladies first teamed together as an auxiliary unit to support the needs of the Salvation Army in 2017.

Shortly after forming as a unit, the ladies decided they wanted to host a yearly event that was family friendly and open to the community with a price tag that wouldn’t bust a family’s budget. Thus, was born Boots & BBQ.

They held their first Boots & BBQ at an outdoor venue.

“It was so hot we decided to hold future events indoors,” said Holly McDonald representative of the Salvation Army.

The event has had some twists and halts in the past couple of years, namely the shutdown of all gatherings thing that happened to all of us. But this year, nothing is stopping the ladies from sliding into their boots and bringing a festive event to the people as they raise funds to give back to the community.

This year’s event will be honoring Texas City. “All of the staff at Texas City has been so supportive and helpful we wanted a chance to say thank you,” McDonald explained.

Lighthouse Charity Team is joining forces with the ladies, providing their well-known BBQ and all the fixings for the event on April 21. The event starts at 5:30pm and goes till 7:30pm in the Wings of Heritage Room at the Nessler Center in Texas City.

Bringing on the fun is what the team of ladies are enthusiastically planning.

“We will have square dancers performing and teaching the guests, plus we have a live DJ and games such as a spinning wheel where guests spin for a chance to win prizes,” said Jo Ann Ross, Vice President of the Women’s Auxiliary unit.

Part of the evening joy will be a first time ever performance by the Boys and Girls Club of Texas City choir. After their first performance, the choir has other area concerts planned.

Attendance at the event in past years has hovered under 200. This year, the ladies are shooting for 250 guests. “God will determine how many people attend,” said Ross.

God is the central focus of the Salvation Army and faith is what provides the energy for the team of people who reach out to serve the people in need.

This year marks the Salvation Army’s 130th year of continuous service in Galveston County. They provide some of the traditions that has made it a well-known faith-based charity throughout the world.

Their bell ringers ring the bells in front of retail centers throughout the Christmas season, but their thrift shop was closed due to the pandemic, sending the cost of operating into the minus side.

Within Galveston County, the Salvation Army provides emergency funds to residents for items such as rental assistance and utility payments. Also provided to those in need is food and homeless prevention services. The Salvation Army’s emergency overnight shelter continues to operate in Galveston.

Partnering with the Boys and Girls Club of America, the Salvation Army provides afterschool and summer activities at their facilities in Texas City. There is also a church in Texas City and services are held each Sunday.

“We exist to fill the needs of the community and we rely on the community to support our operations,” said Major Lucila Doria, who along with her husband, Major Nathanael Doria, serve as the commanding officers for Galveston County Salvation Army.

Raising awareness of the services provided through the Salvation Army (and of course raising funds to provide those services) is what the Women’s Auxiliary unit is responsible for accomplishing. Though they haven’t been going at it for very long, the team of ladies are proving to be great fundraisers.

Their efforts enabled them to purchase a van which is used for transporting children to the Boys’ and Girls’ Club and for the summer programs held at the Texas City facility. A less visible purchase of kitchen appliances for the shelter in Galveston was also made possible by the women.

“The women here in Galveston County are all so energetic and very hands on they don’t delegate responsibility, they do it themselves,” said Major Doria.

“I like to get out there and work hard in the community. Coming together for a common goal helps take my mind off all that is going on around me, it creates balance in my life,” explained Ross.

The ladies are high energy, and a loyal team of hard workers but they can’t do it without the support of sponsors. If you are interested in being a part of their service to Galveston County, they would love to have you jump on the bandwagon!!!

Contact Holly.McDonald@uss.SalvationArmy.org or 409-939-9013 if you would like tickets or if you want to jump in as a sponsor.