County Fair and Rodeo Warmly Welcomes Veterans

By Dorothy Meindok

The Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant

With a military ID, you get in FREE to the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo at Jack Brooks Park in Hitchcock this weekend and running through Saturday, April 30th, 2022. See the website for more details: http://galvestoncountyfair.com/index.html

The fair began at Runge Park located in Arcadia in 1938 until a necessary move to Jack Brooks Park, located in Hitchcock, was warranted in the 1980s. The fair has been at jack Brooks Park officially since 1984.

The Galveston County Fair & Rodeo, Inc. is a registered 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization whose purpose is to serve the youth of Galveston County by promoting youth, education, and agriculture by supporting 4-H and FFA programs. The Galveston County Fair & Rodeo does not receive government funding from cities, county, state, or federal agencies, making community & direct public support appreciated and necessary.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, this organization still raised great funding via auction in 2021 to support the agriculture-based scholarships it supplies to our local youth initiatives. “GCF&R was able to pay out over $932,000 directly to the 4-H and FFA exhibitors for sales from the Junior Auction, Junior Commercial Heifer Auction, Commitments and the Ag Mechanics Silent Auction. We are proud that we were also able to award $47,000 to 13 scholarship recipients including the memorial scholarships that are given through the fair,” states Ebbie Thurman, President of the organization.

The list of events is chock full of things to do, not just all weekend, but the whole week! For instance, on Wednesday April 27, Undisputed Pro Wrestling presents Fairground Fury matches, while each weekend night has all-star entertainment lineups. On Friday night, The Spazmatics take the stage inundating the crowd with fun 80’s music but not before bona fide bull riding takes place. On Saturday night, again just after bull riding events commence, the musical delights of Drew Fish followed by Robert Earl King are to be enjoyed.

It’s a week’s worth of good family fun for a good cause, the education and social development of American children brought to everyone in a very Americana way. Don’t miss it.

Here is Sunday’s lineup, so put down your coffee cup, grab your boots and hat, & come on at, to where it’s at – Galveston County, Texas. See you there! Dorothy

SUNDAY, APRIL 24: Cowboy Church, 10:00am. Gates Open 12:00pm. Ag Mechanics Show Judging, 12:00pm. Market Lamb Show, 12:30pm. Baby Cowboy & Cowgirl Contest, 12:30pm. Tiny/Lil’ Cowboy & Cowgirl Contests, 1:00pm. BOOTS N’ WINE Garden, 1:00 pm. RANCH RODEO 2:00 pm Market Swine Show, 4:30 pm