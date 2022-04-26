Texas City will hold its Cinco de Mayo Parade beginning at 10:00am on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the Rotary Pavillion. Join us for a day of fun with Mariachis Music, Arts and Crafts, a car show, Fajita Cook-off, and so much more! For information about the parade, contact the department of recreation and tourism at 409-643-5990, or if you would like to be a vendor print out the form below and drop it off at the Nessler. For more information about becoming a vendor contact Judith Silva at (409)888-0950.