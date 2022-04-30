Passing Traditions on to the Next Generation

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Husbandry skills start at a young age in Galveston County. Children and teenagers, participate in all aspects of the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo.

FFA students spend a year raising their cows which are judged and then sold at auction. As of Thursday night, the auction had sold $806,000 worth of livestock.

Pee Wee Swine Shows require a little one to build their showmanship skills while attempting to guide a pig in a pen filled with other pigs and children. Staying focused, making eye contact, and keeping a smile are some of what the judge looks for as the children and pigs wiggle around the pen.

Ebbie Thurmond, president of the Fair and Rodeo association summed it all up. “We do this for the youth of Galveston County, it’s all about them learning and enjoying livestock,” said Thurmond.