The Santa Fe softball team was all smiles after a dominating 2-0 series sweep of Nederland in the 5A, Region III bi-district round. Pitcher Sinde Peters tossed a perfect game in Game 2, striking out 10, while Makenna Mitchell homered twice on Thursday. Peters and Regan Smith both homered for the Indians in Wednesday’s 11-4 win. Santa Fe faces Fulsher in the area round.