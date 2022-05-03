Playoff Softball, Baseball Abundant Throughout Area
Schedules continue to be filled for what will be a huge weekend of high school softball and baseball playoff action. The softball postseason enters its second round, while baseball begins its road to the Final Four in bi-district round play.
As of Monday afternoon, here is how the schedule looks:
Softball, Region III Area Round
Clear Springs vs. Atascocita
Game 1, Friday, 6:00pm, Clear Springs HS
Game 2, Friday, 30 minutes after conclusion of Game 1
Game 3 (if necessary), Monday, Atascocita HS, 6:30pm
Friendswood vs. Lamar Consolidated, one-game playoff
Friday, 7:00pm, Shadow Creek HS
Series schedule for the Santa Fe-Fulshear was not available as of Monday afternoon.
Baseball, Region III Bi-District Round
Clear Brook vs. Pearland
Game 1, Friday, 7:00pm, Clear Brook HS
Game 2, Saturday, 1:00pm, Pearland HS
Game 3 (if necessary), 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.
Clear Creek vs. Shadow Creek
Game 1, Friday, 6:00pm, Shadow Creek HS
Game 2, Saturday, 1:00pm, Clear Creek HS
Game 3 (if necessary), 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.
Clear Falls vs. Alvin, one-game playoff
Friday, 6:00pm, Baytown Lee HS
Clear Springs vs. Strake Jesuit: series schedule not available
Friendswood vs. Nederland: series schedule not available
Galveston Ball vs. Crosby
Game 1, Friday, 8:00pm, Tor Field, Galveston
Game 2, Saturday, 4:00pm, Crosby HS
Game 3, Saturday, 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.
Santa Fe had to wait for the outcome of Monday’s 23-5A play-in game between Barbers Hill and Galena Park. The Indians would get the loser of that contest in the bi-district round.
