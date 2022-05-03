Playoff Softball, Baseball Abundant Throughout Area

Schedules continue to be filled for what will be a huge weekend of high school softball and baseball playoff action. The softball postseason enters its second round, while baseball begins its road to the Final Four in bi-district round play.

As of Monday afternoon, here is how the schedule looks:

Softball, Region III Area Round

Clear Springs vs. Atascocita

Game 1, Friday, 6:00pm, Clear Springs HS

Game 2, Friday, 30 minutes after conclusion of Game 1

Game 3 (if necessary), Monday, Atascocita HS, 6:30pm

Friendswood vs. Lamar Consolidated, one-game playoff

Friday, 7:00pm, Shadow Creek HS

Series schedule for the Santa Fe-Fulshear was not available as of Monday afternoon.

Baseball, Region III Bi-District Round

Clear Brook vs. Pearland

Game 1, Friday, 7:00pm, Clear Brook HS

Game 2, Saturday, 1:00pm, Pearland HS

Game 3 (if necessary), 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.

Clear Creek vs. Shadow Creek

Game 1, Friday, 6:00pm, Shadow Creek HS

Game 2, Saturday, 1:00pm, Clear Creek HS

Game 3 (if necessary), 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.

Clear Falls vs. Alvin, one-game playoff

Friday, 6:00pm, Baytown Lee HS

Clear Springs vs. Strake Jesuit: series schedule not available

Friendswood vs. Nederland: series schedule not available

Galveston Ball vs. Crosby

Game 1, Friday, 8:00pm, Tor Field, Galveston

Game 2, Saturday, 4:00pm, Crosby HS

Game 3, Saturday, 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.

Santa Fe had to wait for the outcome of Monday’s 23-5A play-in game between Barbers Hill and Galena Park. The Indians would get the loser of that contest in the bi-district round.