Why you should elect me, Henry Gomez

My name is Henry Gomez, and I am running to become the new Comissioner of Texas City’s District 4.

As a longtime citizen of Texas City, I would bring a wealth of understanding the needs of the common people in this community. More than two-thirds of Texas City lives below the poverty line, and many feel they have no voice. One of the facets I would bring to office is the willingness to listen to the less fortunate and become their conduit when it comes to issues surrounding Texas City.

A high tide lifts all ships, and the only way we can make Texas City a more remarkable place to reside is by helping the less fortunate feel as if they matter in this community. The time has come for them to no longer be treated as afterthoughts.

As a senior citizen myself, my feeling is that they must be taken care of and feel as if they are safe. As crime continues to be an issue throughout Galveston County, many of our senior citizens are prime targets to heartless criminals who see to exploit them.

As I mentioned earlier, we need to bring in more businesses who can provide the less fortunate with an opportunity to lift their heads above the water of poverty. Amazon has been a great first step, but we need more companies to see the benefits of being in Texas City.

Finally, crime must be reduced. I feel that one of the best ways is to implement an enforced curfew on those under 18. Many of them are either involved or on the receiving end of criminal acts, but if the Texas City Police Department commits to a harsh policy that impacts both youths and their parents, we will see a reduction in crime.

One of the other things I would do is encourage small businesses to make the effort to get their names out into the public. I would encourage them to advertise locally. Our community as a number of media outlets, including I45Now, the underused public access channel, The Post Newspaper and others that are willing to work with them. A silent dog won’t get fed unless they bark loudly, and that is what small businesses must stop doing.

I would also sit down with each business in Texas City – large or small – and see how I, as an elected official, can help them continue to thrive as we slowly work our way out of the pandemic. In all honesty, I feel that each of the four questions I have answered go hand in hand when it comes to creating positive growth.

I feel I am a man of the people. I may not have the best education or considerable wealth, but I am a man who loves Texas City and love the people who choose to call it home. You have my word that, if elected, I will help usher in the change to make Texas City an even better place to live and raise a family.

Thank You for your time.