Being the Elite: Dickinson’s Klingler finalist for USA Softball Player of the Year

Dickinson High School alum Baylee Klingler was named among the 10 finalists for the USA Softball Player of the Year, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Klingler, a senior, leads the Pac-12 in almost every category; batting average (.450), home runs (21), RBI (63), RBI per game (1.43), and slugging percentage (1.014). Her numbers also rank in the top 10 in the NCAA in all categories.

Defensively, Klingler has played in all 44 games for the Huskies this season at either third base or shortstop. The senior holds a .943 fielding percentage.

Klingler is the only player from the Pac-12 to make the list that was voted on by a panel of media members and coaches.

The Top three finalists will be announced on May 18 before the winner is announced prior to the Women’s College World Series.

Klingler was named to the 2021 All-America second team and was also selected to both the All-PAC-12 and All-Region first team. She was a member of the SEC All-Freshman team in 2019 as a member of the Texas A&M softball team.