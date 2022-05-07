Mother’s Day, In Our Own Words

The Post Newspaper wishes each and everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. On this special occasion, our staff wanted to share our thoughts and feelings about the women who brought us into the world and put us on the path toward providing a quality publication twice a week.

Thanks, Moms. Pictured is Jane Day and her brother F. E Curry.

Mom would spend about two to three hours every day reading her Bible and studying her lessons for her Sunday School class of ladies. She taught Sunday School for 38 years. Mom loved reading her Bible and praying for her family and the ladies in her Sunday School class. Mom would insist on a prayer before every meal and on Christmas Day, she would bake a birthday cake for Jesus.

Mom loved sharing with her grandchildren stories from the Bible. She loved sharing her faith in the Lord until the day she died.

–David Day, Publisher, The Post Newspaper Pictured is Brenda J. Renchie and her youngest grandson Keanan

That laugh. That full-bellied expression my mom had when she laughed is always the comforting vision I hold of her when my thoughts turn inward and reminisce about the woman who brought me into this world.

My mother had a wicked sense of humor, and it infected my sister and I throughout our time together. She always referred to us as “The Three Muskateers,” and even though we faced our share of challenges, her laughter was the anchor to our family.

When we were younger, my sister and I would constantly find ways to giggle before bedtime, so much so that my mom would always respond with “don’t make me come up those stairs!” She would always sound like she’d punish us if we didn’t, but deep inside, I know our laughter was a sign of how tight of a bond the three of us had.

Even in the final weeks of her life, Mom maintained her laughter. There are times when my sister, her husband and my three nephews are together, the roar of laughs and the attempts to one-up the previous funny story is confirmation that her spirit lives strongly within us.

The photo I share is of her and her youngest grandson, Keanan. It still brings tears to my eyes, yet those tears are completely awash with the way Keanan, Kobe and Kevin would make her laugh. Her unmistakeable joy of having them around carried all the way to the very last breath. She lives inside of each of them, as her spirit will always be lit up in their very presence.

My Mom is at peace and looking down on me. My only regret is that if God ever puts me together with the right woman, that woman will never be able to see the smile and embrace the humor that is the foundation of who I am.

— Brandon Williams, Editor, The Post Newspaper

Cynthia Kaye Rickman

The only makeup my mom wore was lipstick. She would wear corals and pinks. My face often had the imprint of her lips as I skipped off to school.

Born in Michigan, Mom adopted quickly when we moved to Arizona. She loved the culture and lifestyle of the desert. The desert inspired her to believe she could do more and be more.

I can still see her now in her polyester pant suits as she navigated a huge community college campus walking with her crutches. Mom found the students and staff to be very accepting and encouraging.

She was the neighborhood Avon lady—I loved this time in my childhood. The box would come to the house and I’d sit there with Mom and help put the orders into those memorable Avon bags.

Mom’s favorite Avon fragrance was Timeless. I have a little plastic margarine dish that had been hers’. It’s filled with some of her costume jewelry pieces. When I want to feel her, smell her, see her in my mind’s eye, and know she is close by, I open the container.

I don’t open the lid too often, because I want to keep the fragrance of her until the day I am gone.

— Ruth Ann Ruiz, The Post Features Editor

Thank you to all mothers, aunts, grandmothers, and women who lend a hand in the task of raising children. As we reflect on our own mothers, we at The Post wish you and your families a very special weekend.