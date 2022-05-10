Destiny Awaiting Host of Area Track & Field Athletes
Nine area high school athletes will be in Austin bidding to return home with gold medals as the annual state track and field finals get underway at Mike A. Meyers Track and Soccer Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas on Thursday.
Going for the gold are:
6A
Ra’lanna Artmore, Dickinson, Girls’ Long Jump
Camryn Dickson, Clear Brook, Girls’ 200 Meter Dash
Marquis Johnson, Dickinson, Boys’ Long Jump
Jada Lee, Dickinson, Girls’ 100 Meter Dash
5A
Seth Jacobs, Santa Fe, Boys’ Pole Vault
Alberto Orta, Friendswood, Boys’ High Jump
Kade Stevens, Santa Fe, Boys’ Pole Vault
Nathan Williams, Santa Fe, Boys’ Pole Vault
4A
Kai Johnson, La Marque, Boys’ Long Jump, Boys’ Triple Jump
