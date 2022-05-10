Destiny Awaiting Host of Area Track & Field Athletes

Nine area high school athletes will be in Austin bidding to return home with gold medals as the annual state track and field finals get underway at Mike A. Meyers Track and Soccer Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas on Thursday.

Going for the gold are:

6A

Ra’lanna Artmore, Dickinson, Girls’ Long Jump

Camryn Dickson, Clear Brook, Girls’ 200 Meter Dash

Marquis Johnson, Dickinson, Boys’ Long Jump

Jada Lee, Dickinson, Girls’ 100 Meter Dash

5A

Seth Jacobs, Santa Fe, Boys’ Pole Vault

Alberto Orta, Friendswood, Boys’ High Jump

Kade Stevens, Santa Fe, Boys’ Pole Vault

Nathan Williams, Santa Fe, Boys’ Pole Vault

4A

Kai Johnson, La Marque, Boys’ Long Jump, Boys’ Triple Jump