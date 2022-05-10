In Memoriam: Ken Clark

Galveston County Commissioner Ken Clark passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at Houston Methodist Hospital as a result of multiple recent, complicating health issues. At the time of his death, Ken was with a large number of family members who were by his side.

Clark was a prominent, influential Galveston County political figure for decades but was proudest of partnering with his wife of 34 years, Sherry Clark, in raising their seven children. Clark’s politics and family life intersected in the local 4H program and the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo, where he and his family were fixtures for many years.

Clark was elected Galveston County Commissioner Precinct 4 in 1998. His tenure saw the county’s shift in political alignment and its concurrent population growth. He was an advocate of fiscally responsible government, which led to numerous successive county tax cuts and one of the few AAA county bond ratings in the State of Texas.

Clark served over a decade as Galveston County’s delegate on the Board of Directors of the Houston-Galveston Area Council where he was Chairman of the Transportation Policy Council for the past few years. Clark’s service and passion for transportation and infrastructure projects helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars in road and drainage projects for Galveston County communities during his tenure.

Clark’s passion for local politics was well known, and he was actively involved in numerous community and political organizations throughout the region. He served on the Urban Counties Policy Committee for 17 years and the Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership Political Protocol Committee for 18 years. He was a recipient of the Boy Scouts Golden Eagle award.

Clark was deeply committed to constituent service. Clark regularly reminded people he was “working for you,” the mantra by which he became well known throughout the greater Houston area.

Clark was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin in May 1963. He graduated from Random Lake High School in Random Lake, Wisconsin. Clark and his family moved to Galveston County in 1988. He obtained an Associate of Applied Science degree in Accounting at San Jacinto College and built a local desktop publishing and advertising company before being elected to office.

Clark made his home in western Galveston County, where he and his family raised horses and livestock and were avid horticulturists. Clark was a champion of Galveston County’s agriculture extension service and encouraged friends and colleagues alike to learn gardening.

Clark was a Christian who proudly professed his faith. His faith was exemplified by his love for family, his passion for community service and his selfless commitment to his constituents.

An obituary and celebration of life announcement will be released at a later date.