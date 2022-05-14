3-time State Champion returns home to lead the Coogs

The Texas City Independent School District Board of Trustees voted to name Wade Oliphant as the new La Marque High School head football coach and athletic coordinator.

Oliphant graduated from La Marque High School in 1998 and won three state football championships with the Cougars. He began his career in education as a business teacher and coach at Dawson High School in Pearland ISD 15 years ago. He also spent 4 years in Clear Creek ISD before going to Lamar CISD, where he’s been teaching business and serving as the offensive coordinator at George Ranch High School for the past four years.

Oliphant takes over as head coach for the Cougars after Shone Evans took over as head coach of the Texas City High School Stingarees.

“I think the La Marque community is going to be very pleased with the hiring of Wade Oliphant,” said Texas City ISD Athletic Director Leland Surovik. “He is excited about returning to his hometown and he is fired up about the Cougars, football and his alma mater.”

“I am really happy to return home so that I can pour into and mentor the students in the La Marque community” said Oliphant. “I’m excited about the opportunity to do whatever it takes to make our students successful in life and in competition.”

Oliphant was able to meet with La Marque student athletes today where they talked about the rich tradition of excellence in athletics and academics. “We had a great meeting,” he said. “They have a lot of respect for Coach Evans and I told them that he and I were really good friends and that we were going to work through this transition together. I think that made them feel a little bit better about the new coach coming in.”

“Coach Oliphant has family deeply rooted in the La Marque community,” said Surovik. “I coached him, I’ve watched him grow professionally and I’ve coached against him. He’s got a great work ethic, has a desire to give back to the La Marque community and truly understands the tradition and Cougar Pride. He’s a role model on and off the field. I have seen him support students at other school and community functions and not just in athletics. I think he’s a great fit in La Marque and Texas City ISD.”

Oliphant and his wife, Anita, have three children ages 24, 13 and 1.