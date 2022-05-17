Dickinson Headlines Area Track Performers at State

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Editor

Galveston County was well-represented during the annual UIL State Track and Field Championships, which were held this past Thursday thru Saturday on the campus of the University of Texas. Clear Creek’s Camryn Dickson had the best finish among the 10 area athletes that competed as she placed second in the girls’ 200-meter run.

Congrats to the all of the area’s performers:

*Marquis Johnson, Dickinson, 4th, 6A boys’ Long Jump

*Jada Lee, Dickinson, 9th, 6A girls’ 100 Meter Run

*Kade Stevens, Friendswood, 8th, 5A boys’ High Jump

*Zade Kayyali, Friendswood, 8th, 5A boys’ 3200 Meter Run

*Brandon Schirck, Friendswood, 4th, 5A boys’ Shot Put

*Seth Jacobs, Santa Fe, 5th, 5A boys’ Pole Vault

*Nathan Williams, Santa Fe, 8th, 5A boys’ Pole Vault

*Alberto Orta, Friendswood, 5th, 5A boys’ Discus

*Kai Johnson, La Marque, 6th, 4A boys’ Long Jump, 4th, boys’ Triple Jump