Gurski, Wilson State Cases as Run-off Looms

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Primary run-off election day is May 24. Early voting began on Monday and will conclude at 7:00pm on Friday. Any registered voter can vote in the run-off election. If you voted in the March primary, you must vote the same party ballot as you voted in March. If you did not vote in March, you can select either party’s ballot. There are five statewide positions in the runoff including Attorney General.

There are two Republican candidates who are going down to the wire to see which one will be on this fall’s ballot for Texas State Legislative district 23. Both have impressive resumes and are eager to be selected as the Republican nominee.

To assist readers with more knowledge of the two candidates they were provided written questions. Both Patrick Gurski and Teri Leo Wilson were given the same four questions and no edits or changes have been made to their responses.

The Post Newspaper and our Features Editor, Ruth Ann Ruiz, who coordinated this forum, thanks both our candidates for participating in our forum informing our readership.

Patrick Gurski

1. Why did you decide to run for office?

I was approached by several local leaders who encouraged me to run for this seat. After much prayer and conversation with my wife we made the decision to return to public service.



2. Why should voters vote for you? please only make statements about you and what you would do—leave off statements about your opponent?

I know and love every inch of this district. I have served this district both as a Soldier and a prosecutor. I will continue to serve in this new role just as I did in those past roles with honor and integrity.



3. What do you feel is a number one or top concern on the minds of voters in Legislative district 23 and what will you do to address that issue?

The most important issue that I hear about-by far-is the situation on the border. I will vote to continue Operation Lone Star and finish the Trump wall.



4. On all our minds, right now, is run-away inflation, what could you do as a state legislature to put the brakes on the 2-digit inflation.

Cutting down on government spending is one way. We can counter Bidenflation by lowering property taxes and cutting regulations on the oil and gas industry to encourage production and lower the price of gas.

Terri Leo Wilson

1. Why did you decide to run for office?



I am running because our district deserves to be represented by a principled proven conservative. My priorities include securing the border and finishing Trump’s wall, banning taxpayer funded lobbying, securing our elections by making voter fraud a felony, and banning Critical Race Theory in the classrooms. I am retired and know the amount of time and energy it takes to adequately represent the people in our district. I am the only one in the race that can dedicate full time to serving the people of HD 23.



2. Why should voters vote for you? please only make statements about you and what you would do—leave off statements about your opponent?



I have been endorsed by our current State Representative Mayes Middleton, because he knows I am the only proven conservative in this race. Elected to three terms on the Texas State Board of Education, I spent hours without pay or staff reviewing textbooks, instructional materials and curriculum to ensure it represents the values of Texas parents. I will leverage this experience to fight to stop Critical Race Theory and explicit materials finding their ways into our schools.



3. What do you feel is a number one or top concern on the minds of voters in Legislative district 23 and what will you do to address that issue?

The top issues I hear about as I knock doors and visit with voters on the campaign trail are property taxes and border security. Citizens understand that the current way of dealing with both those issues are unsustainable. Voters have overwhelmingly voted twice for property tax elimination in 2018 and 2022. I will first fight on their behalf to eliminate property taxes. If not passed, I will continue my fight to cut and cap property taxes and reform the appraisal system. I will also work tirelessly to secure our southern border to keep our communities and schools safe. The current federal government will never close the border. Texans need to do it and then turn around and sue the federal government for reimbursement.



4. On all our minds, right now, is run-away inflation, what could you do as a state legislature to put the brakes on the 2-digit inflation.



Inflation is primarily rooted in excessively expansive fiscal policies of printing and spending money we don’t have. At the state level, I will fight to ensure Texas never becomes like Washington D.C. – We must continue to balance the budget and keep spending growth limited to population plus inflation. State government should use zero-based budgeting. I have been a strong advocate for limited government and conservative principles for forty years. ALL pro-life, pro-family and pro-liberty groups are endorsing me for State Representative because they know me. I have been working in the trenches with them for decades now. In addition to State Representative Mayes Middleton’s endorsement, I am also endorsed by Dr. Gina Smith Former HD 23 Candidate, Texas Right to Life, Eagle Forum, Texans for Lawsuit Reform, Concerned Women for America, Texas Values Action, Texas Home School Coalition, Young Conservatives of Texas, Grassroots America, Members of the Freedom Caucus and 96% of the Precinct Chairman in HD 23.