Stayin’ Alive: Area softball, baseball teams in playoff chases
Four high school softball and baseball teams enter this weekend with a chance to advance on the road to the state finals.
Here’s how the schedules look:
Softball
Santa Fe vs. Kingwood Park, Region III-5A Regional Semifinals
Thursday, 7:00pm, Crosby High School
Friendswood vs. Lake Creek
Game 1, Wednesday, 6:30pm, Katy Tompkins High School
Game 2, Thursday, 6:30pm, Katy Tompkins High School
(If necessary) Friday, 6:30pm, University of Houston
Baseball
Friendswood vs. Crosby, Region III-5A Region III-5A Regional Quarterfinals
Game 1, 7:00pm, Thursday, Jim Kethan Field, Deer Park High School
Game 2, 7:00pm, Friday, Jim Kethan Field, Deer Park High School
(If necessary), Game 3, 11:00am, Jim Kethan Field, Deer Park High School
Clear Creek vs. Pearland, Region III-6A Regional Quarterfinals
Game 1, 7:00pm, Thursday, Clear Creek High School
Game 2, 7:00pm. Friday, Clear Creek High School
(If necessary) Game 3, 7:00, Saturday, Pearland High School
