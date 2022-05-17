Stayin’ Alive: Area softball, baseball teams in playoff chases

Four high school softball and baseball teams enter this weekend with a chance to advance on the road to the state finals.

Here’s how the schedules look:

Softball

Santa Fe vs. Kingwood Park, Region III-5A Regional Semifinals

Thursday, 7:00pm, Crosby High School

Friendswood vs. Lake Creek

Game 1, Wednesday, 6:30pm, Katy Tompkins High School

Game 2, Thursday, 6:30pm, Katy Tompkins High School

(If necessary) Friday, 6:30pm, University of Houston

Baseball

Friendswood vs. Crosby, Region III-5A Region III-5A Regional Quarterfinals

Game 1, 7:00pm, Thursday, Jim Kethan Field, Deer Park High School

Game 2, 7:00pm, Friday, Jim Kethan Field, Deer Park High School

(If necessary), Game 3, 11:00am, Jim Kethan Field, Deer Park High School

Clear Creek vs. Pearland, Region III-6A Regional Quarterfinals

Game 1, 7:00pm, Thursday, Clear Creek High School

Game 2, 7:00pm. Friday, Clear Creek High School

(If necessary) Game 3, 7:00, Saturday, Pearland High School