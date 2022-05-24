Stayin’ Alive: Area softball, baseball teams in playoff chases

The road to the state title remains a reality for Santa Fe softball and Friendswood baseball, each of which will be in action in the Region III-5A playoffs.

Santa Fe, ranked second in the state, will face undefeated and top-ranked Lake Creek in the regional finals. The Indians will seek to give Lake Creek its first setbacks of the season as they look to make the state Final Four since winning it all in 2011.

Friendswood comes off a sweep of Crosby in the regional quarterfinals and will collide with fellow Region III heavy hitter Brenham in a best-of three series that begins on Wednesday.

Here’s how the schedules look:

Softball

Santa Fe vs. Lake Creek, Region III-5A Regional Finals

Game 1, Wednesday, 6:30pm

Game 2, Thursday, 6:30pm

Game 3 (If necessary), Saturday, 11:00am

Each game will be played at C.E. King High School

Baseball

Friendswood vs. Crosby, Region III-5A Region III-5A Regional Semifinals

Game 1, 7:00pm, Wednesday, 7:00pm

Game 2, 7:00pm, Thursday, 7:00pm

Game 3 (If necessary), Friday, 7:00pm

Each game will be played at Cy Falls High School