Stayin’ Alive: Area softball, baseball teams in playoff chases
The road to the state title remains a reality for Santa Fe softball and Friendswood baseball, each of which will be in action in the Region III-5A playoffs.
Santa Fe, ranked second in the state, will face undefeated and top-ranked Lake Creek in the regional finals. The Indians will seek to give Lake Creek its first setbacks of the season as they look to make the state Final Four since winning it all in 2011.
Friendswood comes off a sweep of Crosby in the regional quarterfinals and will collide with fellow Region III heavy hitter Brenham in a best-of three series that begins on Wednesday.
Here’s how the schedules look:
Softball
Santa Fe vs. Lake Creek, Region III-5A Regional Finals
Game 1, Wednesday, 6:30pm
Game 2, Thursday, 6:30pm
Game 3 (If necessary), Saturday, 11:00am
Each game will be played at C.E. King High School
Baseball
Friendswood vs. Crosby, Region III-5A Region III-5A Regional Semifinals
Game 1, 7:00pm, Wednesday, 7:00pm
Game 2, 7:00pm, Thursday, 7:00pm
Game 3 (If necessary), Friday, 7:00pm
Each game will be played at Cy Falls High School
Leave a Comment