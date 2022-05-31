A letter to the Class of 2022

To the Class of 2022,

Congratulations! You are officially in the world. No longer can you be treated as youth, for you have achieved your biggest accomplishment to date. With high school behind you, the world becomes wide open as the rest of your lives begin.

Go forward and be bold with your dreams. Right now, youth and enthusiasm are your biggest strengths. Regardless of what you choose to do, be it attending college, beginning nursing school, continuing to pursue your athletic dreams, etc., let this become the moment that you step forward and claim your destiny.

Nothing is granted or guaranteed to you, for life is fleeting. Only God knows how much time is running on your speedometer.

Enjoy the moment your name is called and embrace the night. Graduation is the last time you will all be together with your friends. Social media will help keep you together, but it also opens the door for new relationships that will lead into a variety of results. Some will lead to marriage, others will lead to collaborations that can change society in a positive manner. There will be other doors that you will open, and as much as I pray, some will be bad.

In a world filled with trouble, gloom and despair, you are the light that breaks through the darkness. To see your faces filled with pride, optimism and excitement to where the world is about to take you is encouraging, even to those of us who may have forgotten that long ago, we were those same young men and women who aspired to change the path of history in our own way. Sadly, we didn’t have the burdens that the world has placed upon you, but because you are young, strong and wide-eyed, I know that you will each do your part to pave a brighter way to the classes that are behind you.

With each passing year, you will become stronger in mind, body and spirit. As you become mothers, fathers, husbands, wives or whatever title you choose to define yourself, never forget the moment you were handed your diploma. You worked hard for it, and whenever you find yourself in a challenging situation where you may feel like quitting, always remember this, the first of many roads you will successfully navigate.

You are our future civic leaders, doctors, lawyers, nurses, pastors, a teachers, truck drivers and executives. Perhaps some will gain considerable fame for their artistic or athletic prowess, providing a “I went to school with him/her!” moment.

I end this message with the words of 1 Thessalonians 5:24: “May God Himself, the God of peace, sanctify you through and through…The one who calls you is faithful and He will do it.”

Go forth, go blessed. Go live your best life.

Godspeed,

Brandon C. Williams

Editor, The Post Newspaper

La Marque High School Class of 1990