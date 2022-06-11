On The Brink: Friendswood Reaches 5A Baseball Title Game

By Brandon C. Williams

Editor, The Post Newspaper

Friendswood High School’s baseball team advanced to the state 5A finals after defeating Mansfield Legacy 4-2 on Thursday evening.

The Mustangs took on Georgetown Saturday afternoon at Dell Diamond in Round Rock with the chance to bring home the school’s first state baseball title.

Outfielder Ty Brantley drove in three runs to help guide Friendswood to the brink of history. The Mustangs jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first, with Brantley’s two-run double providing the key blow. Legacy scored twice in the top of the fourth to make things interesting, but Brantley’s run-scoring groundout in the bottom of the fifth gave the Mustangs the cushion they would need to stay in Round Rock.

Jacob Rogers got the win for Friendswood, with reliever Griffin Kasemeyer earning the save after striking out all three Mansfield batters in the top of the seventh.