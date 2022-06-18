Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views :
The Post Newspaper
img

Astros Begin Stretch of New York State of Mind

By
/
On Jun 18, 2022
/
At 7:14am
/
52 Views

The Astros finish off the series against the White Sox in front of a national audience before resting up to take on the Mets, beginning a run where Houston faces both New York teams over the next two weeks.

Sunday: The Astros will have a national audience for its Juneteenth matchup against the White Sox, with ESPN airing the game at 6:00pm. 

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have the match between the Dynamo at Orlando FC beginning at 8:00pm (territorial restrictions, though).

Monday: Nothing on the schedule.
Tuesday: The Astros begin a nine-game stretch against the city of New York when they welcome the National League East Division-leading Mets at 7:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

This div height required for enabling the sticky sidebar