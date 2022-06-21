Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views :
“Employee Excellence Award” for May 2022, by Chief Aragon

By
/
On Jun 21, 2022
/
At 5:12pm
/
229 Views

La Marque Police Department ‘s Administrative Assistant, Patty Hunter, was presented the “Employee Excellence Award” for May 2022, by Chief Aragon.

Patty has delivered incredible productivity during this period and certainly has performed as an “Ambassador” for the City of La Marque in all aspects of her many duties.  Her continuous “follow-through” & personable interactions with our community and staff have been remarkable and well-appreciated by all.

