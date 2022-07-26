TC Resident Gets Rare Honor from Navy

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper

A Tiger Cruise is an honored opportunity for family members of US Navy and Marines.

David Holmen of Texas City was overjoyed when he learned he would be a guest for four nights aboard the USS New Mexico, a nuclear-powered submarine. “It was an eerie kind of peace being way down under the water,” remarked Holmen.

Holmen’s son, Chief Petty Officer Alexander Holmen, serves as an assistant navigator on the ship.

“My respect for the military and all they do to defend our nation tripled from all that I witnessed of what the sailors do to keep our nation safe. From the cooks to the pilots, everyone on the ship is vital in keeping the ship floating and keeping our nation safe,” said David Holmen.

While on board, Holman witnessed training drills such as the submarine taking dives from 150 feet underwater to 900 feet below in 45 seconds. He enjoyed climbing the mast of the sails and looking out at the ocean while meditating on the high standards of the United States Military and the beauty of God’s creation.