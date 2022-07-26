Time to Say Bye to July (Almost)

The month of July is reaching its end, which means high school football, volleyball and cross-country will begin the 2022-23 season next week. In the meantime, the Astros will look to put even more distance between them and the Mariners while the Dynamo seek to find magic in what has been a challenging MLS season.

Wednesday: Daytime baseball await the Astros in the finale of their series at the Athletics, which also concludes a six-game west coast swing. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 2:00pm with the pregame show leading into the first pitch at 2:37pm. The game will also be part of the ESPN+ package.

Thursday: Minute Maid Park awaits the returning Astros as they start a four-game set against a Mariners team they swept over the past weekend. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have the game at 7:10pm after the pregame show that begins at 6:30pm.

Friday: This will be the final Friday the Astros will have to themselves as they continue their series against the Mariners at 7:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage with the pregame show at 6:30pm.

Saturday: Game 3 of the series against the Mariners will have the usual 6:10pm Saturday start. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest hits the air with the pregame show at 5:30pm.

The Dynamo will be in action as they travel to Philadelphia to take on the Union beginning at 6:30pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will have coverage (regional restrictions apply).