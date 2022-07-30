Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital Opening Emergency Care Center in League City By Publisher / On Jul 30, 2022 / At 12:55pm / 251 Views Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital is expanding its presence across the Bay Area by opening a second emergency care center early next year.The Houston Methodist Emergency Care Center (ECC) in League City will make it easier and more convenient for residents to receive high quality, expert treatment from board-certified emergency care physicians.“Many people put off seeking critical medical care because they are worried about long waits in the emergency room,” said Levi Benton, board chair of Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital. “This new emergency care center will bring Houston Methodist quality closer to where residents live and work and enable us to offer a more streamlined process for serving people with acute medical needs.”The emergency care center in League City, located at the corner of South Egret Boulevard (Hwy. 270) and League City Parkway, is approximately one mile away from the Houston Methodist physician clinic in Tuscan Lakes and is expected to open in early 2023.“Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital is in a state of growth and expansion, both on our main campus and in our surrounding communities,” said Chris Siebenaler, Regional Senior Vice President and CEO of Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital “We are excited to expand our emergency care services into League City. Having a hospital-affiliated emergency care center close by is a tremendous benefit for the community.”The new center will be open 24 hours a day, offering the full services of a hospital emergency room for all ages, including onsite laboratory; X-ray, CT and ultrasound capabilities, and private treatment rooms. The ECC will be staffed around-the-clock by board-certified emergency care physicians and experienced, highly trained nurses. Post navigation Prev PostTake A Hike! Next PostWealth More Abundant Than Mega Millions
I bet there will be no doctors and just NPs running this ER. I would be scared to come here