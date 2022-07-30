By Samantha Copeland

The Post Newspaper Fitness Writer

Taking a walk around the neighborhood is always beneficial for your health but it’s also fun to switch up the scenery and get more into nature. The Galveston Bay area has some great spots to take a hike and enjoy the view. Here are a few popular ones!

Galveston Island State Park: The park is good to visit during any time of the year and offers several hiking, biking and paddling trails. In order to take advantage of the paddling trails you must bring your own kayak/canoe. The park has two different parts. There is the beach side which has sand dunes and a prairie-type landscape. On the back side of the island, where the majority of the hike and bike trails are, is a great habitat for wildlife such as fish, birds and crustaceans (Blue Crab & Fiddler Crab). The trails are fairly short, and within two hours you will be able to hike all of them. All of the trails will offer footbridges across the ponds and marshes, and views of the wildlife.

Jack Brooks Park: This trail is primarily used for hiking and mountain biking, and is open year-round. There are BBQ pits and public restrooms, making it a great park to spend the day with the family! The trails have a tendency to get washed out, so choose a different location if there has been recent heavy rainfall!

Pine Gully Trail: Pine Gully Trail is a 5.6-mile out-and-back hike that takes you by a river located near Seabrook. This is a well-maintained crushed granite trail, great for walking, running, or biking and is wide enough for strollers. It is pet and people-friendly, offering plenty of cold drinking fountains along the way. The trail is good for all skill levels and offers a number of activity options. Pine gully is also located along the Great Texas Coastal Birding Trail and the trees within the park are worth inspecting for migrant land-birds. The wetlands have been restored and often attract coastal birds.

Challenger Seven Boardwalk Loop: Boardwalk trails are always fun, and this one is particularly pleasant. Challenger Seven Park Loop is only 2.4 miles long, a family and dog-friendly trail and good for all skill levels and abilities. It's a quick hike near Webster that is open year-round. Park in the lot off of Grissom Road to access the trail. There are no signs, so be sure to pay attention to where you are going.

Armand Bayou Nature Center: Armand Bayou Hike & Bike Trail is a 5-mile loop hike that takes you by a river located near Pasadena. There is a fee of $12 to enjoy these trails; however, the nature center offers lots of things to see and do for the whole day, and they even have guided night hikes!

These are just a few of the trails the area has to offer. Hiking is a great way to get your steps in and enjoy nature at the same time, be sure to check them out!

Samantha Copeland is the owner of Texas City’s Yoga on 6th With Sam. She has an extensive background as a licensed therapist, fitness coach, personal trainer and yoga instructor. Ms. Copeland follows a simple and holistic approach of staying in balance mentally, physically, and spiritually.