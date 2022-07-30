Veterans Corner: PACT ACT Delayed Yet Again By Publisher / On Jul 30, 2022 / At 1:06pm / 216 Views By Dorothy MeindokThe Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant PAST-MILITARY FIRST RESPONDERS RECEIVE DELAYED RESPONSE, AGAIN. “The PACT Act passed the House and Senate in a bipartisan manner, yet this delay continues because of political games. There is no reason this bill should not be signed by the President by the end of next week.” American Legion Legislative Director Lawrence Montreuilsaid at a Press Conference on Thursday upon news of delay impacting toxic-exposed veterans in need of healthcare and compensation benefits, today, especially in this post-pandemic world we all are facing. Veterans are in great need which translates to our VA needing money the PACT ACT would provide.The “PACT Act” is the shorthand term for Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 or the Honoring our PACT Act of 2022, its full legal title. The bill addresses health care, presumption of service-connection, research, resources, and other matters related to veterans who were exposed to toxic substances during military service. The bill provides funding to address the health impacts of veterans that served and were exposed to toxic hazards, such as burn pits, radiation, and Agent Orange too, where still some of our Vietnam Veterans await justifiable award of benefits more than 50 years delayed. It is well known the need is paramount and that the VA needs help to meet her mission.Most recently, the Veteran’s Administration took an unorthodox & novel approach called Mission: Daybreak to battle one of her biggest challenges in serving our veterans by opening the floor to any and all ideas to help combat and reduce veteran suicides. Additionally, the VA has sought to increase employment ranks to also help. Since 2003, reports show that the VA has increased full-time employees by 212,000, appearing to try and equalize for demand as the veteran population grew and exploded in the same time frame from 7.2 million to 9.2 million. The growing pains have negatively affected many veterans and have been felt throughout the VA as a whole, from administration to healthcare delivery, in matching training to quality output, in all areas. The VA needs every positive help she can get. Right now, in legislation, that hope rests squarely on passing the PACT ACT.Here in Texas, both Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz expressly voted “Nay” to passing the veterans legislation this time around. The Act passed by landslide of both the House and the Senate last time around but got recalled before President Biden was asked to sign it into law and the changes meant another vote was warranted. Passing the House again, the act failed in the Senate over funding disagreements.Via video Senator Cruz (R-Texas) on TMZ’s website remarks that he and most Senators support the PACT ACT but gives mention that he believes there is budgetary trickery at play that would provide for the dollars meant for veterans to be afforded to other, unrelated spending. Axios.com published the following statement with reply of Senator Cornyn, “Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said he expected PACT would “ultimately will pass in some form or another,” but Republicans are hoping there “will be a negotiation to eliminate some of the mandatory spending in the bill,” per Roll Call.”Many veterans in need, with support of our national veterans organization leadership, are frustrated with the outcome:Andy Marshall, National Commander of Disabled Veterans of America released the following on the DAV website: “DAV is extremely disappointed in the outcome of yesterday’s Senate cloture vote on the Honoring our PACT Act, which already passed 84-14 out of the same body just last month. The 25 Senators who changed their positions since then have now effectively denied millions of veterans who were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, radiation, and other toxic substances access to the health care and benefits they earned in service to our nation. We call on the Senate to remain in session until this important legislation is passed and sent to the White House for the President’s signature. Time is a luxury generations of veterans made ill due to toxic exposures no longer have.”VFW National Commander, Tim Boreland, agrees adding that “When I heard the news about the failed PACT Act vote I was angered. (Thursday), 25 senators who voted for the PACT Act last month changed their vote on the exact same bill. The VFW has said time and time again that passing the PACT Act will save lives.”“We are grievously disappointed by (Thursday’s) shocking and unexpected Senate vote, failing to pass the bipartisan Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act,” said Jack McManus, National President, Vietnam Veterans of America by Press Release. “Forty-two elected U.S. Senators have betrayed our nation’s veterans by prioritizing partisan politics over caring for our sick and disabled veterans.” Paralyzed Veterans of America leadership, Executive Director Carl Blake issued a statement via their website in reaction to the Senate’s failure to pass the PACT Act that reads, “We are extremely disappointed and dismayed that the Senate failed yesterday to allow the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 or PACT Act to move immediately to final passage. Veterans from all eras exposed to toxic substances can’t wait any longer for health care and benefits. The time for delays is over. Veterans are dying today. We call on all Senators to ensure that the PACT Act is passed now.”Personally, I stand in support of the PACT Act and encourage if you also do, to please contact your Senator and let them know how you feel about it. For Texas, reach out can be down online or by phone:For Senator John Cornyn: visit online at https://www.cornyn.senate.gov/contact or call 202-224-2934.For Senator Ted Cruz: visit online at https://www.cruz.senate.gov/contact or call (202) 224-5922Link to Congressional website for the details of the PACT Act: https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/3967/textDorothy Meindok is The Post Newspaper’s Veterans Consultant. Ms. Meindok served her nation in the United States Navy and is currently a practicing lawyer advocating for our nation’s veterans. Her column appears on Sundays. 