Dickinson’s Glover Commits To TCU

On Aug 2, 2022
At 4:30pm
Dickinson High School senior defensive back Vernon Glover, Jr. ended speculation on where he’d play collegiately on Sunday when he announced via social media that he verbally committed to Texas Christian University. Ranked among the nation’s top cornerbacks, Glover chose the Horned Frogs over the likes of Houston, Arkansas, Arizona State and Colorado.
