Dickinson’s Glover Commits To TCU By Publisher / On Aug 2, 2022 / At 4:30pm / 58 Views Dickinson High School senior defensive back Vernon Glover, Jr. ended speculation on where he’d play collegiately on Sunday when he announced via social media that he verbally committed to Texas Christian University. Ranked among the nation’s top cornerbacks, Glover chose the Horned Frogs over the likes of Houston, Arkansas, Arizona State and Colorado. Dickinson High School, Vernon Glover Post navigation Prev PostLMHS Cheerleaders Shine at Event Next PostClear Creek Swim Team Starts Training
