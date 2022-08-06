Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views :
Cheers to DISD Cheerleading Teams!

Aug 6, 2022
5:24pm
Cheer teams from Kranz Junior High and McAdams Junior High attended cheer camp at All Star Revolution! The girls learned chants, cheers, a dance, and a choreographed routine!
Both teams received an Outstanding and Superior award on their performances!   Way to go Gators!
