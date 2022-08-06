Cheers to DISD Cheerleading Teams! By Publisher / On Aug 6, 2022 / At 5:24pm / 31 Views Cheer teams from Kranz Junior High and McAdams Junior High attended cheer camp at All Star Revolution! The girls learned chants, cheers, a dance, and a choreographed routine!Both teams received an Outstanding and Superior award on their performances! Way to go Gators! Cheerleaders, Dickinson ISD Post navigation Prev PostTCISD Teachers Stand Out at Region IV Event Next PostVeterans Corner: Rock, Roll & Ruck on September 10
Leave a Comment