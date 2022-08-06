TCISD Teachers Stand Out at Region IV Event By Publisher / On Aug 6, 2022 / At 5:16pm / 39 Views We are so excited that the Region 4 Education Service Center recognized Courtney Pursley and Victoria Wilkenfeld for the stars they are! They represented TCISD as our Secondary and Elementary Teacher of the Year! We are so proud of them! They are both amazing teachers and their students are so lucky! Texas City ISD Post navigation Prev PostDig This: Volleyball is Back Next PostCheers to DISD Cheerleading Teams!
Leave a Comment