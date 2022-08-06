Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views :
The Post Newspaper
img

TCISD Teachers Stand Out at Region IV Event

By
/
On Aug 6, 2022
/
At 5:16pm
/
39 Views
We are so excited that the Region 4 Education Service Center recognized Courtney Pursley and Victoria Wilkenfeld for the stars they are! They represented TCISD as our Secondary and Elementary Teacher of the Year! We are so proud of them! They are both amazing teachers and their students are so lucky!

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

This div height required for enabling the sticky sidebar