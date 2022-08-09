Aww Better Daycare Holds Backpack Drive By Publisher / On Aug 9, 2022 / At 4:55pm / 119 Views The staff of Aww Better Daycare, located at 312 Volney St. in La Marque, gave out over 200 backpacks full of supplies on Sunday along with corn dogs, chips and a drink! This was the center’s third anniversary at giving out school supplies. Tanya Nolan & Kimberly Crawford, owners of Aww Better Daycare & Nolan’s Child Care Center (902 32nd St. in Galveston) were also assisted by Letishie Nolan, Joseph Brown Jr. aka Rich Kidd, D’Areon Cooper, D’Ayla Cooper, Gail Jackson, Chariese Henry & Ransom Aldridge.Both centers are open for enrollment and we do accept NCIFor more information call 832-597-1296 or Visit:www.awwbetterchildcare.com& www.NOLANSCHILDCARE.net Aww Better Daycare, Kimberly Crawford, Nolan's Child Care Center, Tanya Nolan Post navigation Prev PostThreat of Wildfires Remain Strong as Month Continues Next PostShort Notice Not a Problem
