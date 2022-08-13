Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views :
CCISD Sports Medicine Teams Get Together

On Aug 13, 2022
At 11:37am
Each of the five Clear Creek ISD high schools athletic training teams were represented during the district’s annual sports medicine workshop, which was held at Clear Brook High School. The teams were able to bond together and share tips that will help each student-trainer as they prepare to get the 2022-23 athletic season going.
