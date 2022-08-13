League City Opens World Series Tourney With Decisive Win By Publisher / On Aug 13, 2022 / At 12:04pm / 70 Views League City American Legion 554 opened its World Series championship bid with a decisive 12-2 win over the American Legion team based in Camden, New Jersey on Thursday, a game that ended after five innings because of the run-rule. LC slugger Wyatt Easter capped off a 10-run third inning with a grand slam, which was also the first home run of the 2022 World Series. Easter also had offensive support from Albert Garza, who had two hits and three RBI, while Travis Bragg had a pair of hits and scored three runs.Brandon Vassallo got the win for League City, allowing two runs on four hits over 4.2 innings of work.League City’s next game was on Friday afternoon when they faced the American Legion team from Shrewsbury, MA. Games can be seen on ESPN 3 (thru Sunday) and ESPNU (Monday and Tuesday). American Legion World Series, League City Post 554 Post navigation Prev PostTexas City Has Among the Lowest ‘Stressflation’ Rates in Texas Next PostFrom Animorphs to Ultimate Werewolf and Manga, Teen Librarian Found His Niche
