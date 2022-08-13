Texas City Has Among the Lowest ‘Stressflation’ Rates in Texas By Publisher / On Aug 13, 2022 / At 11:59am / 30 Views From longer work hours to increased demands at home, the COVID-19 pandemic exposed Americans to new levels of stress in almost every aspect of their lives. And now after two years of COVID-related health worries, Americans are faced with financial concerns as high inflation leads to a cost of living crisis for many.MyBioSource.com, a biotechnical products distribution company, conducted a study of physical and mental distress data from County Health Rankings over the last 5 years (from 2017 to 2021) in counties across Texas. The county with the highest ‘stressflation’ over the last 5 years was found to be Kenedy County, with a 11% increase. More specifically, citizens here had a 5% increase in physical stress, as well as 6% increase in mental stress. Texas City (in Galveston County) has a stressflation rate of 4% – among the lowest in The Lone Star State.The place with the largest decrease in stressflation, and comparatively Zen-like citizens, was Brooks County (-4%), which had a 3% decrease in rate of physical stress, and a -1% change in mental stress. Overall, the state of Texas ranked 18th with a 1.5% change over the past five years.MyBioSource.com also broke down this data at a national/state level, which revealed the state with the highest stress inflation rate over the past 5 years was Maine (6%). On the other end of the ranking, New York had the lowest stress inflation rate in the country – in fact, The Empire State actually experienced a stress deflation rate of 2%! States with the highest stress inflation rates in the country:1) Maine: 6% stress inflation.2) North Dakota: 5% stress inflation.3) Ohio: 5% stress inflation.4) Kansas: 4% stress inflation.5) Michigan: 4% stress inflation. States with the lowest stress inflation rates in the country:50) New York: 2% stress deflation.49) Wyoming: 1% stress deflation.48) Maryland: 1% stress deflation.47) Rhode Island: 0% flat.46) North Carolina: 0% flat. Infographic showing America’s rates of ‘stressflation’ ‘Many people have become familiar with the feeling of being stressed, which is understandable given the pandemic-related events of the past few years,’ says a spokesperson for MyBioSource.com. ‘Chronic stress can have seriously negative impacts on the body – both physically and mentally – and allowing it to build up may result in further detriment to your health over time. If you are unable to reduce your stress levels through relaxation techniques or exercise, please see a health professional.’ Galveston County, Stressflation, Texas City Post navigation Prev PostCCISD Sports Medicine Teams Get Together Next PostLeague City Opens World Series Tourney With Decisive Win
