La Marque Celebrates Life of Trailblazing Geraldine Sam

By Brandon C. Williams

Editor, The Post Newspaper

The City of La Marque lost one of its greatest champions on Thursday when former mayor and civil rights advocate Geraldine Sam passed away at the age of 71.

Sam was the first African-American and female mayor of La Marque while also campaigning for both the United States House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. She was also very influential in the education of the city’s students, having served as a teacher in the then-La Marque Independent School District.

“She was a lifelong citizen of our city, a trailblazer in more ways than one,” said current La Marque mayor Keith Bell. I remember her as a person who led La Marque, and a person who sacrificed her entire life for the city.

“She was fearless. She was not scared of anything or anyone,” added Bell.

Former La Marque mayor Bobby Hocking was among many to salute Sam, who had been ill for some time before going into hospice care.

“She served her city as an educator and politician with dignity and class,” said Hocking, who replaced Sam as mayor in 2012. “Many young men and women owe her an eternal debt of gratitude for her tireless efforts on their behalf.”

Among the youngsters who benefited from Sam’s tireless presence was Texas City mayor Dedrick Johnson, who offered a heartfelt salute to her via Facebook.

“What an inspiration she was for SOOOO MANY, including myself,” said Johnson. “Such a vibrant spirit who filled every 60 seconds with love, life and laughter. Thank you for being a bold and fearless leader.

“From one history maker to another…Rest in Power.”

Funeral services have not been formally announced.