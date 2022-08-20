The family and friends of Brittany Wells will be holding a benefit on her behalf at VFW Post 5400, located at 11230 Highway 6 in Santa Fe beginning at 11:00am on August 27, 2022. Brittany passed away in a tragic accident on July 9, 2022 and left behind two beautiful children. The family has established an account at Amoco Federal Credit Union to help with the care of Bailey and Kase. If visiting an Amoco location, please provide this #2169200. If sending funds from your institution/Venmo/Cash App/Zelle, etc. use the following information, Account #0216920020 Routing #313189391.

Event details will be announce once finalized. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/3cbx2zej.