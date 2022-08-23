School Year Opens New Chapters For One and All

By Brandon C. Williams

Editor, The Post Newspaper

Life begins anew with the start of the 2022-23 school year. For some, it is the first step of their journey to graduating from high school, while the Class of 2023 starts the final, soul-stirring chapter toward adulthood.

The school year also means football, a craft that our area has finely polished over the years, evidenced by the nine state titles shared between La Marque (five), Texas City (two), Dickinson and Friendswood (one each). This is home to one of the most talent-rich areas for the NFL, as the area will be represented by a number of players that includes Galveston Ball’s Mike Evans, who looks to become the first player in league history to record 1,000-yard receiving seasons in each of his first nine years in the NFL. Others, like Dickinson’s Jalen Wydermyer and Galveston Ball’s Zyon McCollum, are looking to crack rosters (New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively).

The Post Newspaper is blessed to have the opportunity to usher in the new school year for each and every one of our area’s students, teachers, coaches, administrators, bus drivers, custodian workers, lunch staff, law enforcement, nurses and the countless volunteers who, each day, wake up looking to make Galveston County the special place it is, each in their own special way.

May God watch over them with His love.

–30–

Brandon C. Williams is the editor of The Post Newspaper and a proud alum of both La Marque High School and College of the Mainland.