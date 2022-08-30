Jumping out of B-Ball and into Husbandry

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Mikayla, a junior at Clear Lake High School, made the leap from being on the school’s basketball team for a full commitment to her future aspirations as a veterinarian. Mikayla and her mother, Jodi, are regular volunteers at SoleAna Stables.

For her first year as an FFA, student Mikayla will be raising a lamb which will be entered in regional rodeo and livestock shows in 2024. She’s been an animal fan since she was very young. Her mother recalls, “When she wanted a dog and I said no, she put together a full power point presentation and used reasoning and logic to convince me to let her have a dog,” said Jodi.

Researching animal nutrition needs is a favorite pastime for Mikayla and she is eager to help educate others on the best diets for their pets. She also loves her time at Soleana Stables, “To give back to those who need it the most is very rewarding,” said Mikayla.