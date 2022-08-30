The Lady Stings Varsity volleyball team had a tough day on Friday losing to Huffman 17-25 and 14-25. Then fought back against PNG to win 25-19 and 25-19. They ended the day with a tough lost against Oak Ridge 15-25 and 8-25. This placed them in the silver bracket for the final matches on Saturday. The Lady Stings started today off by beating Hardin Jefferson 25-14 and 25-22 and then falling short to Harker Heights 17-25 and 14-25.

Overall, the Lady Stings went 5-3 and took 2nd place in the silver bracket in the Dayton Varsity Invitational Tournament.