Welcoming an Old Friday Friend

It’s not just a football game. Not down here in Galveston County. Last Friday began a new season of communities coming together to celebrate the past while basking in the present with an eye on the future.

For each of the area’s 11 high school football teams, last Friday began with everyone 0-0. Playoff hopes were alive and from Clear Brook to Texas City, “We’re Number 1” had deep meaning.

We at The Post Newspaper choose not to give you the X’s and O’s behind what happened in each game. However, we hope the photos we gathered displays the pride and passion that Friday nights will bring between now and early November.

–Brandon C. Williams, Editor, The Post Newspaper