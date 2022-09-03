Santa Fe Has A Treasure That Needs Preserving

If you’ve never visited the Old School Museum, I highly encourage you to do so. I remember getting to go to work with my grandmother and walking (possibly running) the halls of that building when I was a little girl. There are so many memories and so much history within its walls that one can spend hours combing through all the memorabilia.

Fun fact ~ In 1927, Arcadia, Alta Loma and Algoa schools combined to form the Santa Fe Consolidated school district, named for the Gulf, Colorado and Santa Fe railroad which linked the towns. Architect Harry D. Payne designed the new high school for the district in 1928, to be built about halfway between Arcadia and Alta Loma. With a bond of $42,000, work on the school began. The Spanish Colonial style building features a clay tile roof, brick exterior, and decorative door surrounds. Six rooms and a combination auditorium and library were planned for 175 students. The new school opened on Oct. 22, 1928, and served as the district’s high school until 1959.