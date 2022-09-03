How Vets Can Avoid The Wrath of VA Predators

By Dorothy Meindok

The Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant

Editor’s Note: This is the first of two parts, with the second concluding in the Wednesday, September 8 edition of The Post Newspaper.

Sharing this week some tips to best assist in finding the right advocate to help a veteran or dependent in pursuing a VA claim and some red flags to look out for when doing that. Unfortunately, VA law has become, in many respects, a free for all where persons whose interests aren’t focused on the best interests of the claimant but money. Money, as many know, changes everything. That’s not to say that just because someone charges a fee for an appeal that they do not deserve compensation for their work, they do but they are rules and ethics that surround charging fees that you should be aware of because fraud is as rampant in VA law as it is anyplace money is involved, so be careful. A good place to start is with a veteran’s service organization that is recognized by Veterans Administration, or a private person/ organization has a good standing reputation with VA and in your local veteran’s community. Ask around before you sign a contract for fees and certainly before you rely solely upon a website or internet reviews which can be falsely generated to deceive.

Foremost, the most essential requirement a veteran should look for is whether the person seeking to help is accredited by the VA’s Office of General Counsel, (OGC). For someone to legally assist a claimant and practice before the VA for the veteran or dependent is that the VA recognizes them as accredited. One may find this out quickly by visiting the VA’s OGC website search at: https://www.va.gov/ogc/apps/accreditation/index.asp . If someone is not accredited and sends in information on behalf of a veteran or signs forms on behalf of a veteran as the veteran’s representative, the VA may not and likely will not act on that submission, nor do they have the duty to do so; it is imperative that someone holding themselves out as a VA legal practitioner be recognized and approved by OGC. Accreditation is the minimum requirement to serve veterans as legal counsel before VA, as to claims purposes, regardless of if the person is an attorney or not. By working with anyone not properly accredited runs the risk of lost time and additional frustrations. So be sure, whoever you decide to work with is at the very least accredited.

Keep in mind, not all who are accredited are ethical in practice. This is a growing problem that is causing larger problems and veterans are feeling it. The VA strives to also protect veterans and the claims process from fraudulent activity stemming from abusive fee practices to coaching veterans into exaggeration of the status of their claim and in some instances, unethical practitioners have entered claims veterans did not even know had been entered, the list of fraudulent practices is broad and grows daily.

To begin with, 38 CFR 14.636 is the federal regulation that determines who, what, when and where fees may be charged. In short substance, any claim that has not been previously submitted to the VA and given an initial decision is not a chargeable claim. If someone requires payment or a retainer to help with submitting a claim that has not previously received an initial decision, it is unlawful for them to do so. In that event, it is better to end the relationship and seek better counsel.

Claims that VA has not made an initial decision on and are reviewing for the first time are what I term a “front end claim.” Front end claims are not open for charging fees, despite the amount of work a representative puts in to help a veteran with that claim. It is only after an initial decision has been made that a representative may charge fees, for either appealing a denial, asking for a secondary higher level review of the denial or asking for rereview due to underrating (where the claim was awarded but evidence supports a higher percentage in evaluation) or where supplemental evidence not before the VA when they made a decision now exists that could change the outcome; in all of these events however the VA has made an initial decision and formally replied to the front end claim allowing the consideration of fee payment.

The maximum standard fee VA recognizes is 20%. This is the maximum amount the VA will actively facilitate, meaning that the VA will go the extra effort, in protection of the veteran and in cooperation with the representative to review the contract signed between the two parties and help in facilitating its terms. I recommend that if fees are charged, that veterans find representatives that adhere to this maximum of 20% to benefit from its protections. It protects both parties. Here is how that works:

The contract is submitted to the VA’s Attorney and Agency Fee Coordination department who reviews the contract for legal validity. Upon award of the claim any backpay that is subject to the contract approved and on record with the VA office is processed. In that processing, the veteran will receive 80% without interruption and the other 20% is held for the representative. There is a 60 day hold time, which is not open to waiver by the veteran or the representative where the veteran may dispute the amount for any reason, all the fee award or part of it. If they feel the fees are fair as they agreed upon then they do nothing and on day 61 the representative’s 20% is processed for release. If the veteran disagrees and feels the payment is excessive, the may within the 60 days raise their reasons to the VA. The representative is given opportunity to respond and defend that the 20% is reasonable given the services rendered. At that time, the VA will decide, based upon federal law, as to how the withheld 20% will be distributed. In many cases the representative will receive the full payment, and, in some cases, they will receive a lowered amount and the difference will revert to the veteran. The process is to better help veterans not get taken advantage of while affording those seeking to serve them appropriate payment for work, they have done.

In some instances, veterans find they have signed private contracts with a person or firm asking for more than the standard 20% of any backpay award. While many of these practitioners are reputable and provide services that pierce and substantiate the standard 20%, the fact is that some practitioners are simply padding the bill. If the contract asks for more than 20% and the veteran agrees, the VA still requires the contract to be submitted to the veterans file but will not intervene in removing any pay from the veteran’s award, leaving the veteran to self-pay on the contract terms. It also provides no protection for the veteran if the fees accrued by contract are exorbitant. The veteran, upon non-payment is subject to collections and possible lawsuits that could affect their credit ratings. If they are dealing with an unethical practitioner, it could become a nightmare for the veteran which will cost them even more legal fees in defense. Again, not all firms that charge more than 20% are unethical or doing anything unlawful, some firms employ outside review teams and offer secondary medical reviews to rebut a negative VA examine opinion, provide extensive legal research and intellectual property where these avenues are expensive and time consuming, evidencing a need for additional fees.

Part II of Veteran’s Corner Column will continue on Wednesday, September 7.

An example of possible fraud is this hypothetical:

You sign a fee agreement of what would amount to 50% of any backpay for the single issue of increased PTSD. You are hoping to be awarded a higher rating from 60% to 100% which will result in backpay, if awarded. The large firm takes almost a year to enter the claim for increase but saves the date by informing VA that a claim is intended within the next year by using the proper form. The pay clock for backpay upon award begins ticking. In the meantime, the firm sends you for a private medical review but fails to enter the new medical evidence and continues to wait in furnishing the VA with the new medical evidence. During that wait period you raise new claims that are valid and have never been seen by the VA (no fee allowed, front end claims). You are suffering and need help so forward the new claims to the firm and ask they submit them. The response you receive is that he should wait for the PTSD claim to be resolved first and to not file any additional claims in the meantime***.

Then, you are directed to “no show” for any VA compensation and pension examinations that VA may set up for you as to the pending PTSD claim (I’ll circle back on this error later in this article). These are all red flags to take note of. What is the waiting for, is its purpose to generate a larger backpay window to which the firm will then receive 50% of a larger pie? If the firm has the private medical evidence necessary why make you wait any longer, why not submit it so VA can decide for you? Be sure to ask. If there isn’t a good reason, otherwise, it simply looks suspicious. (Sure, it could be a simple error, and, in that case, ready resolution would be employed.) But another, larger, red flag is raised when the firm has advised you to “no show” for a VA compensation and pension exam (C&P exam). That is simply bad advice. Do NOT ever miss a VA compensation & pension exam without verifiable, worthy cause; they are mandatory if the VA requests one. “No showing one of these exams allows the VA to deny your claim immediately and, in some instances, provide legal avenue to re-review and LOWER your claims award or even sever the award all together. If any of those instances arises, the only redress is an appeal avenue which is very costly timewise. Certainly, if of it settles, if found in your favor, there is backpay to cover the gap but you, as the veteran have suffered greatly in the ordeal especially if you’ve lost financial benefits by way of reduction or severance along the way, not to mention the emotional impact during the process. In this hypothetical, keep in mind that the large backpay upon resolution would be subject to reduction from the 50% contract, by the firm that may have helped create the additional wait and frustration by advising you to “no show” in the first place. ***But what of those new claims the firm told you to not submit? Well, if the new, non-payable front end claims were submitted and awarded before the PTSD increase was resolved raising you to 100% via the new, fee restricted claims alone, once the PTSD claim is awarded there would likely be a significantly reduced backpay or no backpay awarded for the PTSD increase, thus the contractual 50% due to the firm is less or nonexistent. In that event, the firm would be due only provable expenses for services rendered.

There really are people out there practicing like this and taking advantage of veterans purposefully. I call them VA Law puppy mills. VA knows they are active and yes, because of them, we all pay with time and money and additional scrutiny. If you think you are victim of this kind of fraud, I encourage you to report it to VA Office of Inspector General at Phone: 1 (800) 488-8244 or FAX: (202) 495-5861. You may do so anonymously. Contacting your local Congressperson is also an avenue to consider if reaching out to VA’s OIG feels overwhelming to you.

Stopping this growing fraud will help safeguard all veterans from these predatory practices.

Here’s a link to VA’s Public Health Website page that provides detailed information and contacts to get started: https://www.publichealth.va.gov/exposures/coordinators.asp

More information –

Agent Orange Registry Exams: https://www.publichealth.va.gov/exposures/agentorange/benefits/registry-exam.asp

Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry Exams:

www.publichealth.va.gov/exposures/publications/gulf-war/gulf-war-winter-2017/burn-pit-registry.asp

(Also available via VA’s MyHealtheVet portal):

www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/ss20210222-airborne-hazards-open-burn-pit-registry

Dorothy Meindok is The Post Newspaper’s Veterans Consultant. Ms. Meindok served her nation in the United States Navy and is currently a practicing lawyer advocating for our nation’s veterans. Her column appears on Sundays.