WHEN UNDER ASSAULT, TAKE CAPTIVE THE THOUGHT

By Brenda Groves

The Post Newspaper Contributing Writer



I was recently accused of several crimes that I had not committed. The

charges were brought up against me and I did not immediately seek counsel so before I knew it, I found myself in court. The false evidence was stacked up against me and without recalling what the law states, I pleaded guilty.

The punishment was severe, and I was miserable.

I called the person whom I supposedly offended and tried to apologize for

the hurt that I had caused her.

These were her exact words. “I have NO idea what you are talking about.”

“Ugggghhhhhhh!!!!!” I hate it when that happens!!!

I fell asleep during guard duty again and did not take a wrong thought

captive, and one of the enemy’s lies slipped through the lines!

Once he breached the wall, he was able to build trenches and a machine gun nest and really sink in deep. The internal damage was widespread. I was under heavy assault for hours with wrong thoughts coming in from all directions.

I am reminded that we are in a spiritual battle 24/7. We are never off duty! Warfare is defined as a battle between two undefeated forces. But the great

news is, Jesus has won the war and our enemy HAS been defeated.

The only way satan can gain control is through our thoughts. He can try to

attack our bodies and relationships but we decide who and/or what we are going to believe, what God says, or be dominated by our physical senses, or what we see, taste, hear, smell and feel.

We are now standing our ground against the propaganda put

out by satan. We must declare our victory based on what Jesus has already done for us.

Here are some truths to study/speak and arm ourselves with. I have many of

them memorized, so I am ready to fire back when the attacks come. And remember, many of satan’s tactics can be very subtle, hardly noticeable,

even to the point of being disguised as an angel of light. (2 Cor. 11:14)

“For though we walk in the flesh, we do not war according to the flesh. For

the weapons of our warfare are not carnal but mighty in God for pulling down strongholds, casting down arguments (imaginations) and every high thing that exalts itself against the knowledge of God, bringing every thought into captivity to the obedience of Christ, and being ready to punish all disobedience when your obedience is fulfilled. Do you look at things according to the outward appearance? If anyone is convinced in himself that he is Christ’s, let him again consider this in himself, that just as he is Christ’s, even so we are Christ’s.” 2 Cor. 10:3-7

“Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might.

Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against

principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age,

against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places. Therefore, take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.

Stand therefore, having girded your waist with truth, having put on the

breastplate of righteousness, and having shod your feet with the preparation of the gospel of peace; above all, taking the shield of faith with which, you will be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked one. And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God; praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, being watchful to this end with all perseverance and supplication for all the saints …” Ephesians 6:10-18

“Then I heard a loud voice saying in heaven, “Now salvation, and strength,

and the kingdom of our God, and the power of His Christ have come, for the

accuser (satan) of our brethren, who accused them before our God day and night, has been cast down.” Rev. 12:10

“Yet in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us. For I am persuaded that neither death nor life, nor angels nor

principalities nor powers, nor things present nor things to come, nor height

nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the

love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Romans 8:37-39

“Therefore submit to God. Resist the devil and he will flee from you.” James

4:7

“Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil walks about like a

roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour.” 1 Peter 5:8

“For unto us a Child is born,

Unto us a Son is given;

And the government will be upon His shoulder.

And His name will be called

Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God,

Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” Isaiah 9:6

“You are of your father the devil, and the desires of your father you want to

do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth,

because there is no truth in him. When he speaks a lie, he speaks from his own resources, for he is a liar and the father of it.” John 8:44

Finally, brethren, whatever things are true, whatever things are noble,

whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is

anything praiseworthy—meditate on these things.” Philippians 4:8



The defense rests … in His peace.

Court Adjourned!

(All scripture taken from NKJV)

Contact Brenda Groves at: bkgroves1996@yahoo.com